EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A warning from East Palestine Police. Someone is walking around town promising money and potentially getting personal information.

East Palestine Police say this person is not employed by Norfolk Southern. The rail company is only addressing residents at the assistance center, with the exception of scheduled meetings with any residents who are confined to their home due to a disability, according to a message on the East Palestine Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police want you to report anyone coming to your home claiming to be a representative from Norfolk to call them at 330-426-4341. They also advise you not to give anyone you do not know your personal information.

Norfolk Southern representatives said that they are offering in-home air monitoring and other services free-of-charge through its Family Assistance Center and Operation Return Home in partnership with local and federal agencies.

Residents within the evacuation zone requesting services for returning to their home should contact 330-849-3919 to schedule an appointment.

Norfolk Southern and local officials are informing residents that providers offering services outside of the Norfolk Southern Family Assistance Center and this hotline are not affiliated with the Operation Return Home program.

Norfolk Southern or contractors working on behalf of this program will not ask residents to pay anything out of pocket, Norfolk officials said.