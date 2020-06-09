Closings and delays
Police warn of job scam that cost Mercer County woman nearly $1K

The woman was interviewed via Skype and given the job

Credit: Milan_Jovic/E+/Getty Images

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WYTV) – A 21-year-old Grove City woman is out nearly $1,000 after she was scammed through a job posting.

According to a police report, the woman applied for a job through the Upwork website. She was contacted by someone saying they were from a company called ABBVIE.

The woman was interviewed via Skype and given the job.

She was told a computer would be provided for her to do the work and received a check for $2,000 to buy a computer.

The woman was instructed to mail back $960 using gift cards or the VENMO app.

The woman returned $960 via VENMO.

The $2,000 check she received from the Philadelphia Credit Union was fraudulent.

