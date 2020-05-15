Police warn door-to-door salespeople popping up around the Valley

There have been a number of incidents this week from companies offering pest control services

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Door-to-door salespeople continue concerning residents in Mahoning County.

On Thursday, we learned about a company Canfield residents reported after its sales crew failed to follow instructions.

Now another company has failed to ask for permission to send sales reps knocking on doors in at least two other neighborhoods.

“We just had an incident back in one of our neighborhoods where a couple people are back there, trying to sell a product to keep insects off the lawn and away from your pets,” said Springfield Township Police Det. Gus Lolakis.

One woman sent us a video from their doorbell camera of a young man in a hoodie who seemed startled when the homeowner addressed him.

It’s one of a number of incidents we’ve heard about this week in Springfield, Poland and Canfield, each offering pest control services door-to-door.

“Really, a consumer needs to be aware that this activity is going on and look for signs of it in your neighborhood,” Melissa Ames said.

In Canfield, city officials revoked the “peddler’s permits” issued to one company after it failed to follow directions.

In Springfield and Poland, no permits were ever issued.

“The trustees have the people show up in person to a trustee meeting. They do some questions and answers,” Lolakis said.

Although police don’t think this is part of a scam, experts urge people to do their homework before entering into a contract.

“Do not sign anything,” Ames said. “I can’t tell you how important that is. Don’t give over personal information, don’t give over payment information. Take the time and do your research.”

Although the salespeople caught this week were all let go with warnings not to come back, police said those violating local soliciting laws can be charged with misdemeanors.