SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Sharon police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening.

According to the police report, the shooting happened at the 500 block of Baird Way around 6 p.m.

Police said they were not called to the scene, but they were later that a 26-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was identified, but no charges have been made.

The investigation is still ongoing.