Residents protest outside Hubbard trustees meeting, fighting to save police department

Inside township hall, it was standing room only as there was a line out the door, all people hoping for answers

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A large crowd gathered in Hubbard Township ahead of a trustees meeting to fight for the future of the police department.

Contract issues with the police union and trustees are threatening to disband the department altogether.

“We’re out here to support our Hubbard Township police officers,” said resident Joe Yaksich.

Community members stood outside the meeting room Monday night, holding signs in support of their hometown police department.

“I think there’s a lot of frustration. I think a lot of people feel like, you know, they passed this levy and everything was going to be OK. I don’t think people thought that it was this serious of a situation,” said resident Maggie Begeot.

Inside township hall, it was standing room only as there was a line out the door, all people hoping for answers.

“We are going to be limited on what we can respond to so please bear with us,” said trustee Fred Hanley.

The administration and the police union are currently at an impasse.

The police contract expires at the end of the year and the township says even when money from the levy starts coming in, it won’t be enough to keep the department going.

“We’re out of money. We have a zero balance. There is nothing to go back to,” Hanley said.

“We had a forensic accountant come in. She said that the budget… we would be above, you know, we’d be above water $44,000 according to her projections,” said Christopher Gifford, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 85.

If the union and administration can’t come to an agreement, trustees have a backup plan with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office for police protection come Jan. 1.

“The contract is being worked on as a contingency. The police station at Hubbard Township would be manned 24/7 by at least two police officers,” Hanley said.

The township and union have another meeting set for next Monday, hopefully in a larger room to accommodate concerned taxpayers.

“I hope we can reach a deal. I hope that we settle this and we do what’s best for the township residents,” Gifford said.