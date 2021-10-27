Police trying to find missing woman from Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Police issued a missing person alert Wednesday for a woman from Niles.

Police say that Heather Andres, 51, has multiple health issues. Police say that her credit card was last used in Washington State.

Police say that Andres is driving a black 2012 Ford Fusion with the license plate number JHA4014. Police advised that Andres may be on the west coast.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Andres, police ask that you call Detective Roberts at Niles Police Department at (330) 652-9944, ext. 2132.