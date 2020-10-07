Police: Trespasser arrested after fire at vacant apartment complex in Warren

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, which they believe started from a mattress

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man who police say was trespassing was arrested after a fire at the Reeves Apartment Building in Warren Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the 200 block of West Market Street around noon to help direct traffic while firefighters worked to put out flames at the vacant apartment complex.

According to a police report, a passerby saw smoke coming from the second floor of the building. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, which they believe started from a mattress.

The fire chief told police that one of his firefighters saw someone on the second floor, but crews were unable to find anyone during a quick search of the building.

According to the report, the property manager told police that one of the entry doors was recently shattered. There was also damage to plywood covering a second-floor window.

All tenants were evicted from the building earlier this year after a developer bought the building.

While firefighters were cleaning their equipment, the property manager and some coworkers went into the building and found Raymond Betts, 37, in a bedroom on the third floor with a blanket over him.

Police said Betts had two active theft warrants out of Bazetta Township.

According to the report, Betts told police that he was allowed in the building because the old property manager gave him a key a few months ago.

The current property manager told police that they have asked Betts to leave the building several times in the past for trespassing.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Trumbull County Jail.

No one was injured in the fire.