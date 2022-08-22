YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – More information is going to be released Monday morning on a human trafficking sting that netted several arrests.

“Operation Time’s Up” involved law enforcement across Ohio targeting those seeking to buy sex from minors. Seventeen suspects were caught up in the local investigation:

Ronnie Lampkin, 38, (no profession listed ) – Youngstown – importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possession of criminal tools Herbert Lashorn, 46, Akron (truck driver)- Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, possessing criminal tools Justin Teague, 44, Poland (casino employee) – importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possession of criminal tools Jake McMahon, 28, New Castle – (factory worker) Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual contact with a minor and possession of criminal tools Benjamin Virga, 52, Shelby, Michigan (automotive paint delivery) Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, criminal tools Thomas Baker Sr., 36, Warren (fast food general manager) – Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful conduct with a minor and possession of criminal tools Thomas Ashby, 34, Warren, (moving company) – Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possession of criminal tools Jay Emmert, 33, Niles (roofing/construction) – Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possession of criminal tools Robert Hartsock, 46, Struthers (plumbing company) – Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possession of criminal tools Gary R. Minch Jr., 49, W. Alexander, Pa (fabricator/machinist) – Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning and possession of criminal tools Jeremiah Torrence, 32, Akron (mechanic) – Two counts disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools Carlos Rush, 57, Warren (security officer) – Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possession of criminal tools Mark J. Dupuis, 26, New Iberia, Lousiana (truck driver) – Attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning and possessing criminal tools John Burnett, 35, Youngstown (machinist) – Importuning, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, possessing criminal tools and compelling prostitution Michael Beal, 44, Deerfield (roofing/contractor) – Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, possessing criminal tools Gary Wellendorf, 64, Struthers (disability) – Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools Glen A. Jones, 58, Clark, New Jersey (truck driver) – Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools

The sweep also coincided with the culmination of an investigation of illicit massage parlors in Cleveland and a statewide search for missing children by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Operation Time’s Up was a multi-pronged effort involving: