YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – More information is going to be released Monday morning on a human trafficking sting that netted several arrests.
“Operation Time’s Up” involved law enforcement across Ohio targeting those seeking to buy sex from minors. Seventeen suspects were caught up in the local investigation:
- Ronnie Lampkin, 38, (no profession listed ) – Youngstown – importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possession of criminal tools
- Herbert Lashorn, 46, Akron (truck driver)- Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, possessing criminal tools
- Justin Teague, 44, Poland (casino employee) – importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possession of criminal tools
- Jake McMahon, 28, New Castle – (factory worker) Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual contact with a minor and possession of criminal tools
- Benjamin Virga, 52, Shelby, Michigan (automotive paint delivery) Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, criminal tools
- Thomas Baker Sr., 36, Warren (fast food general manager) – Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful conduct with a minor and possession of criminal tools
- Thomas Ashby, 34, Warren, (moving company) – Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possession of criminal tools
- Jay Emmert, 33, Niles (roofing/construction) – Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possession of criminal tools
- Robert Hartsock, 46, Struthers (plumbing company) – Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possession of criminal tools
- Gary R. Minch Jr., 49, W. Alexander, Pa (fabricator/machinist) – Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning and possession of criminal tools
- Jeremiah Torrence, 32, Akron (mechanic) – Two counts disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools
- Carlos Rush, 57, Warren (security officer) – Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possession of criminal tools
- Mark J. Dupuis, 26, New Iberia, Lousiana (truck driver) – Attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning and possessing criminal tools
- John Burnett, 35, Youngstown (machinist) – Importuning, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, possessing criminal tools and compelling prostitution
- Michael Beal, 44, Deerfield (roofing/contractor) – Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, possessing criminal tools
- Gary Wellendorf, 64, Struthers (disability) – Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools
- Glen A. Jones, 58, Clark, New Jersey (truck driver) – Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools
The sweep also coincided with the culmination of an investigation of illicit massage parlors in Cleveland and a statewide search for missing children by the U.S. Marshals Service.
Operation Time’s Up was a multi-pronged effort involving:
- Law enforcement in Franklin, Mahoning and Scioto counties, which focused on crimes against children by arresting individuals seeking to buy sex from minors. The 21 arrested face felony charges that include attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
- Police agencies in the Columbus, Lancaster, Dayton, Akron, Cleveland, Marietta and Portsmouth areas, which focused on solicitors of sex. Many of the 35 people arrested face the enhanced charge of engaging in prostitution, a first-degree misdemeanor championed by Yost’s office. Those convicted of the charge must undergo human trafficking education, also known as “john school.”