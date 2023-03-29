EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A man and woman from Northeast Ohio are due in court later this week after an incident Tuesday in East Palestine while political talk show host Steve Bannon was in town.

Police say Alfred Ferrara, of Cleveland, is charged with inducing panic and resisting arrest after threatening to shoot up the restaurant where Bannon was hosting his syndicated show.

Ferrara and companion Mary Schroeder, of Hudson, then drove to the village’s water and sewer plant, where their car got stuck in a tank full of raw sewage and human waste.

Police provided WKBN with photos of the car and Schroeder covered in the muck.

Courtesy: East Palestine Police Department

Both are also charged with criminal trespass and are sitting in the Columbiana County Jail.