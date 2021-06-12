Police teach kids how to fish at Mill Creek

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mill Creek MetroParks held its Hooked on Fishing event Saturday where kids up to 15 years old were able to come out to the MetroParks Farm and learn the basics of fishing.

Members of the Mill Creek MetroParks Police Department were there to assist the kids.

They taught them how to set up fishing poles, how to cast and to identify different species of fish.

It was a catch and release event. So, after the kids caught the fish, they would release them back into the water.

“Gives kids a chance to come out. We help them fish, interact with the police community a little bit. Officers from the department volunteered their time today, so we assist them with fishing and trying to have a good time with the kids,” said Randy Campana, Chief of Mill Creek Police.

The event was made possible through an ODNR grant called Step Outside.

Campana says they’ve been doing this for around 14 years, and they typically have a good turn out.