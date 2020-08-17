Police: Suspect in custody after shooting situation in Boardman

Police say they've arrested 42-year-old Richard Armstrong, Jr. in connection to the crime

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Some frightening moments Monday afternoon as witnesses told police they saw a man shoot into a pickup truck.

The man in custody is believed to be a suspect in another crime that happened earlier in the day.

It was a shocking sight in broad daylight along a busy road in Boardman.

“I hear a shot and I turned to my right and look and there’s a fellow over here with two guns and he shoots two more times into a green Ford Ranger,” said witness Bruce Saxe.

It all took place in a lot in the 5300 block of South Avenue.

Witnesses said the truck took off.

“A little while later, I see the suspect just walking nonchalantly up the side of the road with the guns in his hands. He walks into this car wash back here and by that time 911 had been called,” Saxe said.

“Ran back into the woods and that was the last I saw of him. They caught him back there I guess,” Saxe said.

Chief Todd Werth said investigators believe Armstrong is also the suspect in an armed robbery at the nearby Days Inn just before noon.

Werth said police were able to locate one weapon, but they’re still looking for the second.

Investigators have also been unable to find the Ford Ranger or identify a possible victim inside that truck. They’re asking anyone who has information about that to give them a call.

Armstrong faces charges of aggravated robbery, kidnapping, aggravated menacing, resisting, obstructing, discharging weapons near prohibited premises and weapons under disability.