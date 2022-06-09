YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police Thursday morning had to pry a Struthers carjacking suspect out of a house in the 3500 block of Sheridan Road at gunpoint.

The man, who was handcuffed, was taken to St Elizabeth Medical Center by an ambulance for observation. Charges are expected to be filed in both Struthers and Youngstown against him.

The carjacking happened earlier Thursday morning.

Police also took a woman out of the house before they got the man out. Officers were on the scene about 7:30 a.m. and got him out a little after 8 a.m., breaching the door with guns drawn.

Police also took a dog out of the house, and the Mahoning County Dog Warden is on hand to take the second dog.