Police: Suspect arrested, vehicle found in Weathersfield hit-skip

Leron Hagler-Tennpal was charged with reckless operation and leaving the scene of an accident

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Police have arrested the suspect and found the vehicle involved in a hit-skip accident that caused thousands of dollars in damage.

According to police, a witness helped them track down owner and driver Leron Hagler-Tennpal, 28, of Merrillville, Indiana.

Hagler-Tennpal was charged with reckless operation and leaving the scene of an accident. The charges will be filed in the Niles Municipal Court.

The crash happened on Sunday in the Oakwood Estates neighborhood. The car hit a brick mailbox.

Police said Hagler-Tennpal was also arrested on an outstanding drug warrant from the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio.