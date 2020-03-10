Police: Suspect arrested in shooting at Shenango Twp. school van

The van was carrying seven elementary-age students when someone shot at both windows

SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – Police in Shenango Township, Pennsylvania have arrested a suspect they say was involved in the shooting at a Shenango School District vehicle.

It happened Tuesday morning on 65 South, across from Mr. B’s.

According to the Shenango Area School District, the van was carrying seven elementary-age students when someone shot at both windows. The students were not harmed.

Both schools were locked down during the investigation.

The police department plans to release more information but says the investigation is ongoing.