Police surround house in search of missing New Castle teen

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – The search for a missing teen in New Castle led police to a house in the city.

New Castle Police Chief Robert Salem said officers surrounded a house late Tuesday in the 900 block of Adams Street and searched the garage.

Police are looking for 19-year-old Amari Wise. He was reported missing by his family last Friday.

The teen was not there, but investigators did find some evidence.

At one point, hundreds of people stood outside the home asking for answers. Wise’s family members were among the crowd.

“We want closure, we want closure. Anybody that knows anything needs to speak up. If it was their child or nephew wouldn’t they want someone to tell? It ain’t about being a snitch. Just tell what you know” said Amari’s aunt Jamie Wise.

Salem said this was the third search warrant his department has requested in the case. He said another search is planned Wednesday involving a vehicle.