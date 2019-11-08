Shots fired at Highway Patrol troopers on Youngstown’s south side

It happened in the area of W. Warren Avenue and Summer Street

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Shots were fired at troopers in an unmarked vehicle on Youngstown’s south side Friday afternoon. Investigators are calling what happened frightening, but said it seems to be totally random.

The shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of W. Warren Avenue and Summer Street.

The suspects were headed north on Summer and the troopers were headed west on Warren. Both were driving when the shooting took place.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Jerad Sutton said troopers were working with Youngstown police, doing surveillance for some stolen vehicles.

That’s when vehicles not involved with the initial investigation fired shots at troopers who were in unmarked cars. No officers or residents were hurt.

“It’s too soon, really, to say whether they were mistaken for somebody else, but there was nothing to identify them as troopers at the time that the shooting occurred,” Sutton said.

Highway Patrol, Youngstown police and the U.S. Marshals are still looking for the people responsible.

“We’re not going to release the information on who we’re looking for. We have a couple vehicles we’re looking for,” Sutton said.

Just about two blocks away, police were also at W. Glenaven Avenue and Hillman Street, searching through a white SUV. Sutton said it’s possibly linked to the investigation.

As far as we know, no one has been arrested.