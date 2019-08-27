Suspect arrested; 3 children, mother rescued from Warren apartment

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A suspect who police say held a mother and her three children hostage in a Warren apartment Tuesday evening is now under arrest.

Shawn Riley, 25, surrendered to police peacefully around 8 p.m. He’s facing charges of kidnapping and felonious assault.

Police got the call around 4:30 p.m. and surrounded the Highland Terrace Apartment complex on Lane Drive SW.

The children were rescued just after 7 p.m. Then officers led the woman out of the apartment and into an ambulance just before 7:30 p.m.

Police believe there was a fight because the woman was taken to the hospital.

The entire ordeal lasted about three-and-a-half hours.

Along with local police, SWAT and the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office were also there.