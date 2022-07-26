YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police said Tuesday morning no one was found inside a North Side home Friday where a SWAT team was called out.

The incident, however, is still under investigation and charges may be filed at a later date, said Lt. Mohammad Awad of the Detective Bureau.

Officers were called to a home about 6:30 p.m. in the single digit block of Bissell Avenue for a report of a man with a gun and the man supposedly ran inside and would not come out. The Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team was then called.

CRT members stormed the house about 10:30 p.m. but no one was inside.

A woman who lives across the street from that house was cited for misconduct at an emergency because she refused to go inside after being asked several times by police.