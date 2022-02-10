LIVERPOOL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The theft of catalytic converters has been a huge problem around the valley. Early Thursday there was a break in one of the cases.

Robert Mackall has a large property in Liverpool Township. He runs an auto salvage yard where catalytic converter thefts have been a problem.

Lat wee, he installed motion sensors and one of them went off around midnight.

“Then he come through, the tracks come through and through, like a rabbit, and down over the hill he went,” Mackall said. ‘They probably went 1000 yards through the woods, but he didn’t get away.

Mackall and his son started chasing the suspect through the snow, which helped to slow him down.

“It was a very long track, and you don’t steal catalytic converters in the snow, it leaves footprints,” said Det. Robert Ramsey.

David Haught was arrested. Police say he was carrying a bag that had a cutting tool and 20 replacement blades. They also found a second bag with clothes and a wig. Haught was charged with criminal trespass and possession of criminal tools.

“I would say this isn’t his first time doing catalytic converter,” Ramsey said.

Even though one person faces charges, Mackall doesn’t believe the problem is over because a catalytic converter is worth between $800 and $2,000.

“They’re getting rid of them. Where they are getting rid of them? That’s the problem. Someone’s buying them,” Makall said.

Liverpool Township police say that second bag may have also had drugs. Those will be tested at a state lab, and the results could lead to additional charges.