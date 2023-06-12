WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A bar was shut down and a man was arrested after an overcrowding and parking problem on Saturday.

Officers were called just after 12 a.m. to the 2100 block of Parkman Road on reports of patrons of Park Place 24 Tavern blocking traffic as they were parking on the road, sidewalk and filling the parking lot of the nearby Family Dollar store, according to a police report.

As officers approached the bar, a man wearing a security t-shirt told others to lock the doors, preventing officers from going inside.

Officers pounded on the main door and were let inside. They said the bar was packed full of people and they had to maneuver their way through the crowd to get to an office where they found the owner.

The owner showed officers an expired liquor license, and he was ordered to tell his bartenders to stop serving alcohol, the report stated.

The owner said that he also did not have a maximum occupancy number from the Warren Fire Department, according to the report. Officers said they checked with the fire department and were told they did not have an occupancy number on file.

The man wearing the security t-shirt, later identified as 50-year-old Joseph Richardson, was arrested and charged with obstructing official business.

Richardson pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday and bond was set at $2,500. A hearing is set for August 9.

Police said the issue of the bar license and any violations have been turned over to The Ohio Investigative Unit.