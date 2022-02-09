Police seize $16K in cash, 150 g. of fentanyl in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Detectives from Warren Police Department found $16,000 cash and 150 grams of suspected fentanyl during a search warrant Monday.

According to an announcement on their Facebook page, Warren Police confirm that the materials were found at the 2900 block of Linda Drive NW in Warren.

Detectives said that they also found 10 grams of crack cocaine, drug packaging and materials, a handgun with an extended magazine and other drug operation equipment.

Police said that the suspects were released on scene pending lab results.

The investigation is ongoing.