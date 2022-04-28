SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — Shenango Township Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects in a hit and run on Thursday.
According to a Facebook post, officers were called to the intersection of New Butler Road and State Road for downed wires. When they got there, they learned the wires were struck by a commercial vehicle carrying an oversized load.
Video footage in the area showed the pictured truck hitting the wires.
The load was also accompanied by a lead and trail pilot car. The lead car appeared to be a black Chrysler 300 or something similar. The trail car appeared to be a smaller Volkswagen SUV.
None of the cars stopped or reported the incident.
If you have any information please call the non-emergency dispatch at 724-654-2243.