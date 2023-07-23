KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect in a shooting earlier Sunday in Mercer County, Pennsylvania, is still on the loose after police from three different agencies searched for him here earlier this afternoon.

The man is accused of shooting a child about 11:30 a.m. Sunday in Jamestown, a spokesman for the Mercer Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police said.

The child is in stable condition, the spokesman said.

The suspect was tracked to Kinsman and state police, along with members of the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol searched for him but could not find him.

The suspect’s brother was taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies for charges in Trumbull County. The PSP spokesman stressed those charges are unrelated to the shooting or the search.

Police congregated in the Main Street area before leaving about 6:35 p.m. Police are still looking for the shooting suspect.