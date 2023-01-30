WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are searching for a 34-year-old man who has been missing for over two weeks out of Wellsville.

Jeremy Cranston was last seen on Saturday, January 14 in Wellsville. He was wearing a black coat and pants with white shoes on the last day he was seen. He has strawberry blond hair and blue eyes, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

First News reached out to Wellsville police, who said Cranston has not been seen for a couple of weeks.

Police have no evidence of foul play at this time but believe Cranston could be outside of Wellsville.