YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown Police said they are searching for a man who escaped police custody at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth’s Sunday.

He was last seen running east towards Youngstown State University.

According to alert sent out by YSU, he is a 6’1″ Black man wearing jeans but no shirt or shoes. He has short curly hair and is handcuffed in the front.

If anyone sees him, police advise to call 911.