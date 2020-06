A man was hit just before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Wildwood Drive

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man was hit while riding his bicycle in Boardman Friday night.

He was hit just before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Wildwood Drive.

He was taken to the hospital but is now home and recovering.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

They’re still searching for the gray car, which they said is missing a side mirror.

Anyone with information should contact OSP’s Canfield post at 330-533-6866.