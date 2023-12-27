YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police on Wednesday announced they have a suspect in a December 10 shooting outside a South Side nightspot.

A warrant for murder has been issued for Jonthony Altreche, 19.

Altreche is wanted for the shooting death of Ty’Rice Logan, 26. Logan was shot several times at about 4:45 a.m. December 10 on the sidewalk outside a 2210 South Ave. nightspot.

The warrant was issued December 15 but police waited until Wednesday to announce it.

Detective Sgt. Chad Zubal, the lead investigator on the case, said investigators are not releasing a motive at this time.

At the time of the shooting, police said Logan’s death was not a random act. Police said that Altreche should be considered armed and dangerous.