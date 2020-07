GREENVILLE, Pa. (WYTV) – Police in Mercer County are looking for whoever vandalized a park in Greenville.

Police say Riverside Park was vandalized early Thursday.

The restrooms were damaged, trash cans were tipped over and thrown into the water, and a railing was broken on a bridge, among other damage.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call Greenville police at (724) 588 4190 or Mercer County dispatch (724) 662 6110.