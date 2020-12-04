Police say woman shot, killed in Warren suspected of breaking into shooter’s home 5 days earlier

Investigators believe the woman who was killed, Salena Jones, is the same woman who broke into the 80-year-old man's home on Front Street

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The elderly man accused of firing the shots that killed a woman on Thanksgiving in Warren had his house broken into just five days prior.

Investigators believe the woman who was killed, Salena Jones, is the same woman who broke into the 80-year-old man’s home on Front Street on November 21 and assaulted him.

Jones was shot on the 26th during what police described as a burglary.

Currently, no charges have been filed in connection to the case.

“It was under everybody’s best recommendation that we get everything in line, and right now, what we’re really looking for is getting the official coroner’s report. The information in that report is going to provide a lot of insight on what occurred that night,” said Warren Detective Michael Altiere.

The investigation is ongoing.

“Right now, on our end of it is working closely with the prosecutor’s office and making sure we get all the facts together and we’re able to present them with a complete investigation so they can make recommendations on how they want to move forward,” Altiere said.