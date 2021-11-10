Police say they’ve identified suspect in Jackson Twp. church theft

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Jackson Police Chief Greg Taillon said tips from the community led to the identification of a suspect in a theft from Our Lady of Lebanon Shrine.

WKBN reported on the theft Tuesday as well as a photo that police released in the hopes of identifying the man.

Police said after the story ran, tips from the community poured in.

Chief Taillon said the suspect has been identified as Michael McCutcheon, 49, of Youngstown. He said investigators are seeking warrants for his arrest. He is also wanted in other jurisdictions including Austintown and Youngstown.

Taillon said McCutcheon is known to many neighboring communities and was recently released from prison after about 10 years.

Police say the man stole cash from an elderly parishioner and money for the gift shop cash register at Our Lady of Lebanon Shrine in North Jackson.

Surveillance cameras caught the man, wearing a matching face mask and bandanna and a Struthers Wildcat sweatshirt, letting himself into the church office Friday morning and helping himself to a worker’s purse, stealing about $30 before walking into the gift shop and engaging a parishioner behind the counter.

The video shows the woman walking away and the suspect opening both cash drawers and stealing what police say was about $200. The man then walked out into the parking lot, climbed into the passenger seat of a Lexus and drove off.

The thefts were not discovered until much later that day when workers closed out the cash register.