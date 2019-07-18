Police say suspect broke into Yankee Kitchen in Vienna

Brandon Welz is charged with felony breaking and entering and theft

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – Police have arrested a suspect that they say broke into Yankee Kitchen Restaurant in Vienna.

Brandon Welz, 33, is charged with felony breaking and entering and theft.

Investigators identified Welz as the suspect who broke into Yankee Kitchen overnight on July 10, according to a police report.

Police arrived to find a broken window and money missing from the restaurant.

Officers reviewed surveillance video and reported seeing a man climbing a light pole and roof and going in through the window.

Police were able to identify the suspect as Welz after working with the Brookfield Police Department, according to the report.

Police in Brookfield were also investigating a breaking and entering at Yankee Run Golf Course and believed Welz to be a suspect in that as well.

Vienna Police Chief Bob Ludt credited Brookfield police and Adult Probation for their help in the case.

“This is a prime example of what can be accomplished when neighboring police departments work together,” he said. “Cooperation between police departments is an essential tool in solving crimes.”

Wednesday, Welz’s bond was set at $10,000, and a preliminary hearing was set for 9 a.m. July 24.