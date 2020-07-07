Police say store owner stabbed theft suspect at Liberty business

A Liberty Township business owner says he stabbed a man trying to steal auto parts from his business

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH (WYTV) – A Liberty Township business owner says he stabbed a man trying to steal auto parts from his business.

It happened early Tuesday on the 2700 block of Youngstown Hubbard Road.

Emad Ali says his auto salvage business was closed, but he has a bunch of cars on the property.

Ali says was a similar break-in at the property two weeks ago, so he decided to start staying there overnight.

“I hear someone jump the fence, that’s when I saw someone wearing black with a mask walk in,” Ali said. “That’s when I cut through the back door and hear the saw. He cut, I counted three to four catalytic converters; we found three. He tried to fight me when I said ‘Stop’. So I stabbed him in the cheek in the back. After I handcuffed him, he took off and we lost him in the woods.”

Liberty Police say the man was not immediately found.

No charges have been filed against Ali. The investigation is ongoing.