Police say protest organizer vandalized sign at Hermitage City Building

HERMITAGE, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman from Sharpsville is facing vandalism charges after police say she defaced a sign at the police station.

According to a criminal complaint, 34-year-old Naomi “Jade” Patterson organized a protest in Hermitage on May 31 that ended at the Hermitage City Building.

Police say surveillance video shows Patterson walking up to a sign at the building and spraying it with black paint.

Investigators say the sign is used to designate the area as a safe exchange zone for people exchanging property or custody of children.

The sign is estimated to be worth about $130.

A summons was issued for Patterson.