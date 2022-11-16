YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Cortland man is expected to be arraigned Wednesday on a felonious assault charge after police said he forced his way inside an East Side home and attacked a woman.

Brian Loy, 44, is in the Mahoning County jail, where he was taken after he was arrested about 4:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Pearl Street.

Police were called there for a fight and when they arrived, a woman, who had fled earlier in a van, pulled in and told police Loy attacked her while she was inside the home because he was upset he couldn’t see his children.

Reports said Loy pushed open a window and got inside, found the victim hiding in a closet, dragged her out and choked her and stabbed her in the hand with a screwdriver before she was able to get free and flee in the van.

The victim had a bite mark, marks on her throat like she had been choked, marks on her cheek and two stab wounds from the screwdriver.

Reports said police found the screwdriver and took it for evidence.