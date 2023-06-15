YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is facing several charges after police say he drove highly intoxicated with two kids in the car.

Phillip Payden, 38, is charged with endangering children and driving under the influence.

According to a police report, officers were in the area of South Avenue when they heard a crash and shortly after, saw a vehicle chasing after another vehicle.

Police say the driver of a gray Mustang chased after Payden, who was driving a red Cadillac DeVille, after Payden pulled out in front of the Mustang causing a collision.

The report states that Payden pulled into a driveway of a home on Cornell Street and got out of the car along with two children. The driver of the Mustang pulled up in front of the home.

When police saw Payden trying to enter into the house, they told him to “stay put.” That’s when they saw him put a beer can down, according to a report.

When officers were questioning Payden about the accident and allegedly taking off, they said he smelled like alcohol and couldn’t pass a field sobriety test. Police say they had to remind him of the instructions several times.

According to the report, he admitted to having one beer earlier in the day.

Police say he then blew a blood alcohol concentration of .323, which is four times over the legal limit of .08.

A family member arrived to care for the children, and Payden was given a traffic citation as well as a summons for OVI, failure to yield, and leaving the scene.

Payden’s license was suspended, and he is also being charged with child endangerment. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 16.