BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKKBN) — Boardman Police are investigating a swatting incident early Friday morning while Sebring Police responded to a similar incident Thursday night.

The Boardman incident happened around 1 a.m. near the Forest Park area. Police say an emergency call came in, so they rushed to the scene. Once there, they found no emergency and determined it was a swatting attempt, Boardman Police told First News. Youngstown Police say they also responded to the scene.

Sebring Police Dispatch received a phone call Thursday from a subject who advised that he had just stabbed his wife 15 times, that he had her lover hostage, and that he would use explosives on his house if he did not receive a $10,000 cash ransom, a release states. Sebring police determined the incident to be a result of swatting as well.

Swatting is when someone makes a fake emergency call to law enforcement in an attempt to bring a large police presence to an area. It is now a fourth-degree felony — second-degree if it results in physical harm.

This comes after several instances of swatting against several Republican lawmakers across Ohio.

Anna Marsick contributed to this report.