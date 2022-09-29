YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Police has confirmed one man has died after a shooting on the North Side.

Police responded just after 6:30 p.m. to the 20 block of New York Ave. right off of Logan Avenue. Police say when they arrived the victim had already been taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police still have the street blocked off.

At this time the victim’s age and identity has not been released.

Police are investigating and collecting evidence, they recovered five shell casings on the road. They do not have a suspect at this time but were talking to witnesses at the scene.

There is a car parked near the evidence markers with its doors open.