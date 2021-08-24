Police respond to double shooting, death in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police and the coroner are on the scene of a shooting on the 1200 block of Salt Springs Road in Youngstown.

They got the call just after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

An official said it was a double shooting. The shooting took place in a house that is behind a building.

Youngstown police confirmed one person is dead and another was transported to St. Elizabeth’s. It is being investigated as a homicide, and officials said the incident appeared to be domestic.

Police said they are looking for a late model silver Kia Sportage with license plate JLU3363 in connection with the incident.

Officers bagged some evidence in front of the house. A person was in a police cruiser sobbing and hysterical, pounding her fists on the side of the door.

Salt Springs Road is blocked by crime scene tape and police cruisers.

This marks 99 people shot so far this year, one more than last year. The shooting was a block and a half away from the mass shooting at Torch Club Bar and Grill on May 23.

This is a developing story.