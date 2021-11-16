Police release image of ‘vehicle of interest’ in East Liverpool bank robbery

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool police released an image Tuesday of a “vehicle of interest” in connection to a bank robbery there on Monday.

Investigators are looking for a red, Ford Fusion with front passenger fender and door damage. The vehicle also has a sunroof.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 330-385-1234 Ext. 1.

Chief John Lane said a man walked into the Farmers National Bank on Bradshaw Avenue Monday at about 9 a.m. and demanded money from a teller.

The teller emptied her drawer and the suspect ran off.

Lane said the man had a knife. Investigators released a picture of a suspect, but the quality of the image is not very good.

Courtesy: East Liverpool Police

The FBI and Ohio BCI are also involved in the investigation.