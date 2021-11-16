Police release image of ‘vehicle of interest’ in East Liverpool bank robbery

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool police released an image Tuesday of a “vehicle of interest” in connection to a bank robbery there on Monday.

Investigators are looking for a red, Ford Fusion with front passenger fender and door damage. The vehicle also has a sunroof.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 330-385-1234 Ext. 1.

Chief John Lane said a man walked into the Farmers National Bank on Bradshaw Avenue Monday at about 9 a.m. and demanded money from a teller.

The teller emptied her drawer and the suspect ran off.

Lane said the man had a knife. Investigators released a picture of a suspect, but the quality of the image is not very good.

East Liverpool, person of interest, They are looking for information in connection to this man. That is all we know.
Courtesy: East Liverpool Police

The FBI and Ohio BCI are also involved in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com