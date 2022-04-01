ST. CLAIR TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Two people are facing charges after police in Saint Clair Township and the Columbiana County Drug Task Force raided a home for the second time in the last six months.

Officers searched a home in the 15000 block of Annesley Road Friday morning.



They reported recovering cash, drugs and drug-abuse instruments.

This same address had been searched back in October as well.

Police arrested the woman who lives here on an obstruction charge, as well as another man who had an outstanding warrant.