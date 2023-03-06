PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A home in Perry Township was raided Monday.

The home is at the corner of State Route 14 and Allen Road.

According to Brett Grabman, director of the Columbiana County Drug Task Force, this is the fourth time this home has been searched in the past two years.

Grabman says they’ve gotten lots of complaints about the home and it was reported for drug use in the past. He also said several traffic stops originating from the home in the past month have resulted in police recovering fentanyl, oxycodone and methamphetamine.

Officers could be seen going in and out of the house as well as the garage. There is a table set up in the driveway with items on it.

Grabman says when they arrived, several people in the home began trying to hide drugs and possibly threw some into the furnace to get rid of it.

Grabman says the homeowner, James Merino Sr., was arrested for obstruction along with several other people who were in the house.

One elderly man was also taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Grabman says they were able to recover drug paraphernalia and some drug residue in the home. Although it wasn’t a lot, he says it was still enough for felony charges. He says they also recovered lots of ammunition.

The home is in deplorable condition but because it’s located within Perry Township, it is not subject to any zoning laws, according to Grabman. However, he did say that because the home is considered to be a nuisance, it is subject to an abatement.

Grabman says Merino was allegedly permitting drug sales and drug use out of the home. He says more charges will be coming.