BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people have been arrested after several reported juvenile fights at the Southern Park Mall in Boardman.

Police and fire crews were sent out to the scene after 5 p.m.

According to police, the fights started inside the mall, then another one broke out in front of Macy’s outside as people waited for their rides.

Police said charges could be filed based on surveillance footage.

Ryan Hellock contributed to this story.