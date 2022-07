AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Austintown Police were called for a welfare check in Austintown Monday night.

When police arrived at the Westchester Square Apartments they were confronted by a woman with a gun.

Currently, police say a crime has not been committed but they ushered the people who live in the building out.

Youngstown Police and a SWAT team are also on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.