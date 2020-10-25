Police: One injured in shooting on Youngstown’s south side

Police say that one man was shot in the calf on the 400 block of West Marion Street just before 1 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown Police responded to a report of a shooting on Youngstown’s south side Sunday.

According to police, a car drove by and witnesses heard three gun shots.

The victim was taken to the hospital. He was alert and responsive at the scene, according to officials.

Police are still on scene gathering evidence.

There was a homicide in September 2019 in front of that house where the shooting was and an arson a couple of months later.

33 News has a reporter on scene getting more information in the ongoing investigation.