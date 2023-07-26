STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — A victim has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in a Struthers neighborhood Wednesday evening.

The first reports came in around 10 p.m. Wednesday on Park Avenue in Struthers.

One person was hit; they were taken to the hospital with injuries, though their condition has not been released at this time.

Neighbors in the area told First News they heard several gunshots. Officials said at least 10 bullets were exchanged in the incident.

Police said they’re still working to piece together the details.

T.J. Renninger contributed to this report.