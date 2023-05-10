YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A road rage incident involving a pickup truck and dirt bikes on Youngstown’s South Side caused a large scene at a gas station Wednesday evening.

According to Youngstown police, a man in a red pickup truck said he became involved with three individuals on separate dirt bikes while driving up South Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

The driver of the truck pulled into the Shell gas station on the corner of Midlothian Boulevard and South Avenue, and the three bikes followed him into the parking lot.

The driver of the truck told police that the bike riders physically assaulted him and fired two rounds at him before taking off.

Youngstown police, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and two ambulances responded to the scene at the gas station.

The pickup truck driver wasn’t seriously injured in the incident, and he didn’t need medical treatment from EMS.

State troopers and Youngstown police are still on the lookout for the bike riders.