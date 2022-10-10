YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police said a man was severely injured early Monday morning after he was mauled by at least five dogs on the North Side.

The man was mauled about 5:30 a.m. near a vacant lot in the 2200 block of Logan Avenue.

He was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center where he was last listed in critical condition.

The dogs swarmed the man and dragged him several feet before police arrived. Even after police arrived, the dogs came back again and tried to attack the man. There are blood spots on the street, sidewalk and grass.

An officer at the scene said it was one of the most gruesome things he’s seen in over 20 years.

Police said the dogs came from a house across the street from the vacant lot where the man was mauled. The yard at the house is fenced in and at least two large dogs were seen behind the fence. Police said the dogs chewed a hole in that fence to get out.

The owner of the dogs, Clarence Thigpen, said he was shocked when police told him his dogs mauled the man. He said he heard about the attack from one of his neighbors and came to the scene and brought the dogs inside.

Police shot one of the dogs, but the dog still ran away and is lost. Police tried pepper spray before firing a shot.

The house where the dogs were has no utilities. Thigpen said he keeps the dogs there to guard scrap in the yard, police said. He was charged with five counts of having vicious dogs.

All of the dogs have been removed from the house.

Gerry Ricciutti contributed to this report.