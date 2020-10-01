Police: Officer dragged down the road during traffic stop in Jackson Township

It happened around 7 p.m. on State Route 45 between New and Blott roads

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – An officer was dragged down the road during a traffic stop in Jackson Township on Wednesday, according to police.

When the officer approached the vehicle, Jackson Township Police Chief Greg Taillon said he was grabbed by the driver but able to let go after a short distance.

“Causing him to roll on the road and get injuries as a result of being dragged during this traffic stop,” Taillon said.

The officer was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for the driver. They have not yet released a vehicle description.

There is also no word yet on what the traffic stop was for.