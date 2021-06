SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem police and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources are looking for a black bear who was spotted wandering in the city on Tuesday.

According to reports, the bear was seen in the area of E. Sixth Street, behind First Christian Church.

Anyone who sees the bear is asked to contact the police department at 330-337-7811.

There have been other recent black bear sightings in Austintown, New Middletown, Boardman and Canfield.