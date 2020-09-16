Police notified about boat with trailer dumped at Youngstown Playhouse parking lot

It has a Pennsylvania registration and one of the tires on the trailer is flat

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A full-size boat on a trailer can be seen parked outside the Youngstown Playhouse on Glenwood Avenue. Someone dumped it and left it there.

The boat is sitting right up against the building. A blue tarp covers the area where the passengers would ride.

Playhouse President John Cox said it was discovered a few days ago and the police were notified.

Youngstown Councilman Julius Oliver said there has been more dumping than usual lately on the south side.

“You find boats throughout the city, in abandoned properties or sitting in yards, but for somebody to come and just drop a boat off at a business? That’s bold and highly disrespectful. So I wasn’t shocked but, you know, it’s a whole boat,” Oliver said.

Eventually, the boat will be towed away. If no one claims it, the towing company can file for the title to cover its towing and storage costs.

In most cases, they are eventually just scrapped.